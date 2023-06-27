Protect your privacy and stay safe online with Proton VPN NetShield

As the digital world becomes more complex, protecting your online privacy is becoming increasingly important. Here enters Proton NetShield, a resourceful tool offered by Proton VPN that leverages DNS filtering to bolster the safety of your online browsing activities while also enhancing the speed.

NetShield operates by scrutinizing the domain requests of every website and application you utilize. This analysis is done in relation to a database of domains recognized to host malware, ads, or trackers. Upon finding a match, NetShield’s DNS server jumps into action, safeguarding your device by automatically blocking the flagged resource from loading.

Notable Features of Proton NetShield

Block Ads: Through DNS filtering, NetShield effectively blocks ads and the online trackers utilized by advertising companies to follow your internet activity. This not only assures the safety of your device but also preserves your browsing privacy.

Through DNS filtering, NetShield effectively blocks ads and the online trackers utilized by advertising companies to follow your internet activity. This not only assures the safety of your device but also preserves your browsing privacy. Faster Browsing Speeds: By preventing your device from loading superfluous content from websites such as ads and trackers, NetShield reduces the data you require to load a site, thereby speeding up your browsing.

By preventing your device from loading superfluous content from websites such as ads and trackers, NetShield reduces the data you require to load a site, thereby speeding up your browsing. Stay in Control: NetShield empowers you to decide what it blocks. Utilize the NetShield Privacy Panel to monitor the number of ads, trackers, and malware blocked, and then opt for your desired level of protection. You can choose to block only malware, block malware, ads, and trackers, or if you wish, switch off NetShield entirely.

How to use Proton NetShield?

If you’re on a paid Proton VPN plan, you’re in luck because NetShield Ad-blocker is available to you. However, the way you enable NetShield will depend on your operating system and device. Here’s a simple rundown of how to go about it:

Access NetShield Settings: These settings are available on your device. Within these settings, you have the option to select either ‘Block malware only’ or ‘Block malware, tracking, and ads’. By default, malware, tracking, and ads blocking is enabled. Should you wish, you can turn NetShield on or off as necessary. View Your Statistics: Once you’ve connected to a VPN server in the Windows, macOS, Android, or iOS/iPadOS apps, the NetShield Privacy Panel will display statistics showing the number of ads blocked, the number of trackers blocked, and the total amount of data saved. These stats are refreshed each time you conclude a VPN session. However, if you experience an accidental disconnection, change your kill switch settings, or alter VPN protocols, the NetShield Privacy Panel won’t reset.

Protect your privacy

If you’re wondering how to use NetShield on your specific device, it’s available for use on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS/iPadOS devices. However, do note that the NetShield Privacy Panel is currently not available on the Linux app.

The world of online privacy and security can seem daunting, but with tools like Proton NetShield, you have a sturdy ally to guard your browsing experience. The intricacies of such technology may seem overwhelming at first, but with a little practice, you’ll find it a breeze to navigate. Remember, while it’s essential to stay safe online, it’s equally vital to understand the tools you are using. Take the time to explore and understand what’s on offer you will be pleased to know that online safety doesn’t have to be a complex endeavor.

Source: PNS



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals