Proton Family offers everything your family needs to stay safe online

Today Proton has launched a new family receiving security package allowing up to 6 family members to use the companies VPN connections, encrypted email, calendars and cloud storage facilities for a single monthly subscription price of just $19.99. The new Proton Family provides access to all Protons premium services : Proton Mail, Proton VPN, Proton Drive, and Proton Calendar as well as the latest addition to the range in the form of Proton Pass which will be made available once it leaves its beta development stage.

Benefits of the Proton range of services include automatic end-to-end encryption and zero-access encryption for emails, files, events, and passwords helping keep your family safe and secure while surfing the web as well as their online documents, email and contacts. The Proton Family package provides 3TB of shared storage space with an additional 20GB bonus storage every year.

For the monthly subscription six family members can benefit from automatic end-to-end encryption and zero-access encryption for emails, files, events, and passwords, ensuring secure and private online experiences for the entire family and easy-to-use apps for email, file storage, VPN, calendar, and password management, providing a comprehensive digital security solution.

Keeping your family safe from unwanted malware or third parties from monitoring their activities, scanning their emails and more. Existing Proton Visionary subscribers can also add family members to their plan, giving them access to the same benefits as the Proton Family plan.

“Recent statistics reveal that 72% of families have experienced at least one form of cyber threat, with 90% of parents concerned about protecting their children’s online identity. The Proton Family plan addresses these growing concerns by simplifying online security. By simplifying complex encryption for users, Proton makes it easy for families to safeguard their digital lives, ensuring that the 40% of children who are now online by the age of 8 can enjoy a safer internet experience.”

Proton Family subscription

“Proton Family is specifically designed to help parents protect their loved ones in the digital age. With 3 TB of shared storage space, each family member can enjoy their own encrypted email address and calendar, secure storage for files and passwords, and a VPN for secure browsing.”

Proton Drive

“The family plan ensures that children and young adults can safely and securely explore the digital world while maintaining their privacy, eliminating the necessity for intrusive alternatives offered by other Big Tech providers. In addition to children, parents and older relatives can also benefit from the family plan, providing extra protection to those who may not be fully aware of the potential risks found online.”

Source : Proton



