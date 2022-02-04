ProtonMail Bridge lets you receive encrypted email in your favorite desktop client

If you would like to keep the contents of your email safe and third-party prying eyes and free email services that scan the contents of your emails for “advertising purposes“. You may be interested to know that the Proton the VPN specialist also offers encrypted email services, has launched ProtonMail Bridge. Riding an easy way you to access your encrypted email ProtonMail account using a desktop email client such as Apple Mail, Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird and others.

The ProtonMail Bridge service runs quietly in the background on your computer encrypting and decrypting your mails as they enter and leave your computer. Providing secure privacy and convenience on whatever device you may be working on. The new ProtonMail Bridge app is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux (DEB and RPM) operating systems.

Encrypted email

“We will begin rolling out the new ProtonMail Bridge to existing users. If you do not currently use ProtonMail Bridge, you can download it, and you will receive the update in the coming days. We have redesigned ProtonMail Bridge to offer you a better overview of your account(s) and revamped our Settings so you can now easily control the location of your cache or reset the app. It also comes with dark mode! Our new Status View allows you to preview new ProtonMail Bridge notifications. You can also see all your accounts at a glance and check your available storage for each account. “

“This new version of ProtonMail Bridge is packed with fixes and improvements, but the main change is the new local cache, which now includes full message bodies. This means ProtonMail Bridge stores messages encrypted on your device, so they can be retrieved much faster than when stored remotely on our servers. You can control your cache using the Advanced settings.”

“ProtonMail Bridge is an application available to all paid users that enables the integration of your ProtonMail account with popular email clients, such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird, or Apple Mail. Bridge runs in the background by seamlessly encrypting and decrypting messages as they enter and leave your computer. The app is compatible with most email clients supporting IMAP and SMTP protocols.”

Source : Proton

