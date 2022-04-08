Chrome Privacy Guide offers a step-by-step guided tour of privacy settings

Chrome browser users wishing to learn more about the their privacy settings and how to use them. May be interested to know that the development team at the Google Safety Engineering Center (GSEC), has created a new Privacy Guide offering a tour and step-by-step tutorial through the existing Chrome privacy and security controls in Google’s Chrome browser.

The new Privacy Guide created by Google will start being released to Chrome browser versions 100 or above in the coming weeks. We deftly recommend checking them out if you are a Chrome browser user as they will provide more insight into how you can browse safely by protecting your online privacy and stop unwanted third parties tracking your browsing habits and other personal details.

Chrome privacy settings

“When you navigate through Privacy Guide, you’ll learn about the ‘Why’ behind each setting, and how it impacts your browsing experience, so you can easily understand what happens. To start, Privacy Guide will include controls for cookies, history sync, Safe Browsing, and Make Searches and Browsing Better. As we receive feedback from the community, we may add more settings to the guide over time.

Soon, you’ll see a new card for Privacy Guide in the “Privacy and security” tab in your Chrome settings, which you can find by clicking the three dots on the top-right corner of your browser. And don’t worry if you don’t have time to take the whole tour at once. Your changes are saved along the way, so you can pick it back up whenever works best for you.”

Source : Google

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals