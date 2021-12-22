DuckDuckGo building new minimalist desktop browser for added online privacy

The development team over at DuckDuckGo are currently in the final stages of developing a new minimalist desktop browser to help secure your online privacy when searching the web. The desktop browser builds upon the DuckDuckGo mobile application which is already available on Android and iOS which has also received some recent improvements including a “Fireproofing” prompt so you have the choice to keep certain sites logged in between burns, a new setting to change font sizes on web content, simplifying the search bar (so there aren’t two search bars when on our search pages), and speeding up loading time on Android.

The new DuckDuckGo desktop browser or online previously is expected to launch sometime next year and when compared to Chrome, “the DuckDuckGo app for desktop is cleaner, way more private, and early tests have found it significantly faster too” say its developers.

“Like we’ve done on mobile, DuckDuckGo for desktop will redefine user expectations of everyday online privacy. No complicated settings, no misleading warnings, no “levels” of privacy protection – just robust privacy protection that works by default, across search, browsing, email, and more. It’s not a “privacy browser”; it’s an everyday browsing app that respects your privacy because there’s never a bad time to stop companies from spying on your search and browsing history.”

“Instead of forking Chromium or anything else, we’re building our desktop app around the OS-provided rendering engines (like on mobile), allowing us to strip away a lot of the unnecessary cruft and clutter that’s accumulated over the years in major browsers. With our clean and simple interface combined with the beloved Fire Button from our mobile app, DuckDuckGo for desktop will be ready to become your new everyday browsing app.”

