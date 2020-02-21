Pablo Escobar Fold 2 smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

Some of our readers will have heard about the Pablo Escobar Fold 2 folding smartphone, the handset is made by Escobar Inc which is run by Pablo Escobar’s brother.

The handset looks very similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Unbox Therapy managed to get their hands on the device and we get to have a look at it in the video below.

As we can see from the video the device looks very similar to the Samsung Galaxy Foldand it comes with similar specifications.

Pricing for this handset starts at $399 for the 8GB of RAM version and $549 for the 12GB of RAM version, atlhough only the 12GB of RAM model appears to be available for sale at the moment. It certainly look like and interesting device and is different than anything else available at the moment due to the Escobar branding.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy

