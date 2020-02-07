Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy Fold could get Android 10 update soon

The second generation Samsung Galaxy Fold is expected to launch next week as the Galaxy Z Flip and now it looks like the original handset should be getting Android 10 some time soon.

The original Galaxy Fold was recently spotted on Geekbench running Android 10, the handset is listed with the model number SM-F900F.

This can be seen in the Geekbench listing below, exactly when this update will land is not know as yet but Samsung may announced when it is coming at their press event next week.

Samsung are holding a Samsung Unpacked press event next Tuesday the 11th of February where they will be announcing the new Galaxy S20 range of handsets, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphone and their new Galaxy Buds+ headphones.

