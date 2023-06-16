OnLogic Helix 511 fanless Intel 12th Gen Edge mini PC from $1,225

As the world continues to embrace the rapid march of digital innovation, one challenge persists – how can modern systems integrate with existing legacy technologies that continue to play a vital role in many industries? Recognizing this conundrum, OnLogic, has launched the Helix 511 Edge fanless mini PC. Designed for diverse use-cases including manufacturing, automation, and energy management, the Helix 511 is at the edge of the IoT ecosystem with an impressive array of connectivity options catering to both new and old technologies.

According to OnLogic Product Manager, Hunter Golden, the Helix 511 aims to break away from the sluggish tech adoption in the embedded computing space. By offering the ability to interact and exchange data with existing equipment, the Helix 511 offers a compelling case against the need for wholesale equipment replacement.

The Helix 511 packs a punch under its robust exterior. Customers can configure it with an array of 12th Generation Intel processors, from the economical Celeron to the high-performance Core i7. In terms of memory, you can equip your system with up to 64 GB of DDR5 memory, delivering higher bandwidth and lower latency than DDR4, all the while consuming less power. The integrated graphics options include Intel UHD or the more powerful Intel Iris Xe, and the machine can run Windows, Ubuntu Linux, or Red Hat Enterprise Linux, depending on user preference.

OnLogic Helix 511

One of the key strengths of the Helix 511 lies in its versatile connectivity features:

Thunderbolt 4 certified ports: These provide high-bandwidth connectivity for other devices or displays.

These provide high-bandwidth connectivity for other devices or displays. Serial port connections: Up to four simultaneous connections enable communication with legacy devices.

Up to four simultaneous connections enable communication with legacy devices. Digital Input/Output (DIO): The system can be configured with onboard DIO for programmable signaling and control.

The system can be configured with onboard DIO for programmable signaling and control. Integrated cellular modem: Pre-certified to operate on many popular cellular carrier networks.

Edge fanless mini PC

Simply put, the Helix 511 fanless mini PC is built to last. It has been certified to meet numerous industry standards including FCC, CE, UKCA, CB, cULus, VCCI, and RCM. It’s designed to withstand electromagnetic interference, and even satisfies medical and maritime standards for electrostatic discharge protection and emission/immunity requirements, respectively.

Furthermore, it can operate in temperatures from 0 to 50°C and can accept power inputs ranging from 12 to 24 Volts. For mounting options, the Helix 511 is wall, VESA, and DIN rail compatible, offering flexibility for installation in various environments.

For more information and full specifications jump over to the official Onlogic website by following the link below.

Source: Onlogic



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals