ECS LIVA One H610 mini PC with Intel 12th Gen processor

The engineers at ECS have launched a new small form factor computer this week in the form of the ECS LIVA One H610 mini PC, sporting a brand-new LGA1700 Socket design. The latest PC added to the ECS range has been created to enable customers to easily adopt CPUs from Core, Pentium to Celeron enabling them to “upgrade your device to an unprecedented level and helps to tackle everything effortlessly in a day” says ECS.

The LIVA one H610 supports up to three different outputs including HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA, and reaches up to 4K high-quality resolution and features a Intel 12th Gen Processors with LGA1700 Socket. Together with M.2 PCIe 2280 interface for SSD and 2.5″ SATA interface for HDD/ SSD and DDR4 dual-channel 64 GB memory.

ECS Mini PC

“It is a good fit for all-around scenarios like corporate offices, specific businesses, individual studios, homes, and so on due to its expandable and diversified possibilities. With TPM support, LIVA One H610 is ideal for small to mid-size businesses (SMBs),it helps keep PCs secure by offering hardware-level protection against malware and sophisticated cyberattacks. LIVA One H610 supports M.2 NVMe SSD and it delivers the highest bandwidth and provides lower latency. It’s 5 times faster compared with SATA III 6 Gb/s. DDR4 dual-channel 64 GB memory is also the booster to enhance the overall performance.”

“The latest wireless technology, 802.11ax inside the LIVA One H610, excels the speed up to 10 Gbps and increases 40%* on performance. Users can enjoy the convenience of a fast-paced world anytime. Besides, there is another wired RJ45 gearing 2.5GbE to deliver 2.5 times faster speed for any occasion to surf the internet without latency perfectly. It also built-in USB 3.2 Gen 2 x 1 Type-C retains all of the functional benefits that form the basis for the most popular interconnects of computing devices and features reversible plug orientation and cable direction to transfer files at incredible speed up to 10 Gbps.”

Source : ECS

