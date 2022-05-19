Acer ConceptD PCs updated with NVIDIA RTX GPUs and Intel 12th Gen CPUs

Acer has announced it has updated its ConceptD desktop and laptop PC systems upgrading their processing power using the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA RTX GPUs. The ConceptD 5 laptop (CN516-73G) will be available next month with prices starting from $2500 or €2400. The ConceptD 5 Pro laptop (CN516-73P) will be launching in September with prices starting from €2600. The ConceptD 500 desktop PC will be available in EMEA during September starting at €1200 and will be available in China during Q4 2022. Finally the The ConceptD 100 desktop PC will be arriving in September priced at €999.

Acer ConceptD updated with NVIDIA RTX GPUs

“The powerful ConceptD 5 and ConceptD 5 Pro creator laptops for mobile professionals are ideal for those who need the ability to create or edit work on the go. Less than an inch in height, their sophisticated and durable metal design makes them easy to take on the road. Designed to handle large, complex CAD modeling and advanced digital content creation, they smoothly render up to 6K-resolution videos, effortlessly process 3D animations, and deliver the best encoding and image quality for livestreaming.”

“Models are equipped with the latest high-performance components including up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor and powerful NVIDIA RTX and GeForce RTX Laptop GPUs; the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU is found on CN516-73G models, while the more powerful NVIDIA RTX A5500 is featured on the Pro configurations (CN516-73P). They also include up to 32 GB of fast LPDDR5 SDRAM and up to 2 TB of ultra-responsive NVMe PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD storage. Keeping all this power running coolly and efficiently is an advanced thermal design; strategically placed air intake and exhaust vents generate an aerodynamic “Vortex Flow” within the device, while three efficient cooling fans reduce noise levels to less than 40 dBA.”

“Acer has collaborated with NVIDIA to bring all the benefits from NVIDIA Studio to the ConceptD 5 and ConceptD 5 Pro. As NVIDIA Studio-validated laptops, they include software optimizations and pre-installed NVIDIA Studio Drivers for enhanced performance and reliability in top creative apps. Artists will be able to create at the speed of imagination thanks to dedicated hardware benefits accelerating 3D, video editing, live streaming and graphic design workflows. Users also get access to NVIDIA tools including NVIDIA Omniverse for 3D editing and collaboration, NVIDIA Broadcast for live streaming and NVIDIA Canvas for AI-assisted landscape painting.”

Source : Acer

