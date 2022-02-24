New Acer Swift 5 and Swift 3 ultra portable laptops launched

Acer has announced the imminent launch of new versions of its popular Swift 5 and Swift 3 laptops. The latest Acer Swift 5 reference: SF514-56T will be available throughout the United States in June with prices starting from $1499 and will be available a little earlier throughout Europe and priced at €1799. The more affordable Acer Swift 3 reference: SF314-512 will also be available in the US during June 2022 priced at $850 and in Europe during April 2022 priced at €1199.

The latest Swift 5 laptop from Acer features a Windows Hello integrated into a fingerprint reader located on the power button. Equipped with a WQXGA 2560×1600 pixel resolution touchscreen display the laptop has been designed to provide users with an ultra portable lightweight laptop running Microsoft latest Windows 11 operating system.

“Designed for executives and mobile professionals, the latest Acer Swift 5 offers a perfect balance of performance and portability,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer. “The Intel Evo-verified laptop not only provides a great experience, it is housed in a stylish thin-and-light CNC-machined unibody chassis featuring a gorgeous touchscreen display.” “Intel and Acer have a long history of co-engineering to deliver amazing laptops,” said Josh Newman, VP and GM of Client Computing Group Mobile Innovation. “Now, more than ever, our engineers are focused on the experiences that matter most with the Intel Evo platform, powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors.”

Swift 3 laptop 2022

“The Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) is an all-new 14-inch laptop well-suited to use on the go. Available in three color-washed designs, the device equips users with up to the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors and up to 2 TB of SSD storage. It features a bright 16:9 QHD or FHD touch display and an FHD webcam with Acer’s TNR technology for better video calls, while Wi-Fi 6E[5] and DTS Audio contribute to an excellent streaming experience. The essential ports are also covered: USB Type-C, USB Type-A, and HDMI 2.1.”

Swift 5 laptop 2022

“The new Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56T) is a premium laptop designed for mobile professionals who need to work on the go and look sharp while doing so. Beneath these stylish looks, however, the laptop’s CNC-machined unibody chassis lets it take advantage of a 12th Gen Intel Core Processor featuring up to 12 cores with Intel Iris Xe graphics—all while staying a svelte 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs), thanks to aero-space grade aluminium. Its 14.95 mm (0.59 in) thin package is completed by 16 GB of dual-channel LPDDR5 memory and up to 2 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.”

Source : Acer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals