OnePlus 9RT smartphone unveiled

We have been hearing rumors about the new OnePlus 9RT smartphone for some time and now the handset is official.

The new OnePlus 9RT smartphone will come with a 6.62 inch AMOLED display that features a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 2,400 x 1080 pixels.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB if RAM and 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The new OnePlus smartphone features a 4500 mAh battery and it comes with 65W fast charging which will charge the handset in just 29 minutes to 100 percent.

It has a range of high end cameras with a single camera on the front and three cameras on the back. The three rear cameras include a 50 megapixel wide angle camera, a 16 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel camera.

On the front of the handset there is a 16 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The new OnePlus 9RTsmartphone is now available to pre-order in China and it will go on sale in the 19th of October which is next Tuesday. Pricing for the handset start at CNY 3,330 which is about $510 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM arena

