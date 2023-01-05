Lexar portable & NVMe SSD, DDR5 RGB and Pro memory cards

At CES 2023 this week Lexar has introduced its latest products in the form of new DRAM, internal SSDs, portable gaming SSDs and professional memory cards. Taking the form of the SL660 BLAZE Portable SSD, ARES DDR5 RGB Memory, NM800PRO with Heatsink NVMe SSD to highlight just a few of the new products Lexar has unveiled this week.

For more information on pricing and worldwide availability jump over to the official Lexar website by following the link below. It is worth noting that the ARES DDR5 RGB 6000 MHz, the 512 GB Professional CFexpress Type B Card DIAMOND Series, and the 1 TB-2 TB Professional CFexpress Type B Card GOLD Series are not yet available to purchase in the United States but will arrive sometime later in Q1 2023.

The new products follow on from the acquisition last year during which Shenzhen Longsys Electronics Co. Ltd. (Longsys) acquired the “Lexar” brand from Micron Technology, Inc.

NVMe SSD

“The ARES DDR5 RGB 6000 MHz, NM800PRO with Heatsink M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x4 NVMe SSD and the SL660 BLAZE Gaming Portable SSD will be showcased in the Lexar CES suite in a live demo display. Lexar CES will take place at The Venetian, Suite #29-211 (3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109) from January 5th to 7th, 9 AM – 6 PM. Media, industry analysts, influencers, and YouTubers are welcome to visit and experience innovative new products.”

“Our photography and videography products enable both the professional and the enthusiast to get their best shot. Our high-capacity cards allow content creators to capture for longer, while our high-performance products offer blazing transfer speeds to accelerate workflows,” said Joey Lopez, Director of Marketing.”

“Among the gaming lineup are the new ARES DDR5 RGB 6000 MHz, as well as existing products NM800PRO with Heatsink M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x4 NVMe SSD, the SL660 BLAZE Gaming Portable SSD, and the PLAY microSD UHS-I Card. “We are excited to bring the quality, performance, and reliability you expect in our professional photo and video products to the gaming market. Our gaming products are designed to meet the unique needs of gamers and enable them to play at their peak without worrying about load times, game lag, or stuttering graphics,” said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar.”

