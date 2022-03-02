New Lexar Professional SDXC memory cards

Lexar has launched a new range of professional SDXC memory cards this week in form of the Lexar Professional 1800x SDXC UHS-II Card GOLD Series. Offering photographers and content creators speeds up to 270 MB/s read the new memory cards have been designed for DSLR or mirrorless cameras. The new Lexar Professional 1800x SDXC UHS-II Card GOLD Series memory cards are now available to purchase priced at $37 for 64GB, $57 for 128 GB, and $110 for 256 GB.

Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar explains “we are excited to announce the Lexar Professional 1800x SDXC UHS-II Card GOLD Series. These cards offer high-speed performance and will dramatically accelerate digital photography workﬂow from shooting in the field to post-production.”

Professional camera memory cards

“It is built with the latest UHS-II technology with write speeds up to 180 MB/s that allows you to handle photos in burst mode with ease. And, with V60 and UHS Speed Class 3 (U3)2, seamlessly capture stunning Full-HD and 4K video with large capacity options up to 256 GB. The Lexar Professional 1800x SDXC UHS-II Card GOLD Series provides the performance you need to capture and store valuable data in a variety of elements. The 1800x is water-proof, temperature-proof, shockproof, vibration-proof, and X-ray-proof. For added versatility, the cards are also backwards compatible with UHS-I devices, performing up to the maximum thresholds of UHS-I speed capabilities.”

“Quickly capture and transfer high-quality photos and 1080p Full-HD, 3D, and 4K video, with a read transfer speed, up to 2000x (300MB/s). The cards leverage UHS-II technology (UHS Speed Class 3 (U3)) for high-speed performance. And with the included SD UHS-II card reader, you’ll power through post-production with high-speed file transfer from card to computer.”

Source : Lexar

