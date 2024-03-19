New NVIDIA technologies and partnerships announced that GTC 2024

NVIDIA’s announcements at GTC 2024 introduced significant advancements in computing hardware and collaborative projects with major tech companies such as Apple with its new Apple Vision Pro spatial computing headset. Other announcements made at NVIDIA GTC 2024 include :

Introduction of the Blackwell platform, featuring a new chip design that seamlessly integrates two dies, effectively operating as a single chip with 208 billion transistors and 10 terabytes per second data transfer, eliminating memory locality and cache issues.

Compatibility with existing Hopper systems, allowing for efficient upgrades and ramping.

Development of a new processor tailored for the generative AI era, with a focus on content token generation using the FP4 format.

Launch of the MVY Link Switch, a 50 billion transistor chip enabling full-speed inter-GPU communication.

Announcement of an exascale AI system capable of exaflops-level computing in a single rack.

Partnerships with AWS, Google, Oracle, and Microsoft to integrate Blackwell technology and accelerate various services, including AI, databases, and cloud infrastructures.

Introduction of NVIDIA AI Foundry collaborations with companies like SAP, ServiceNow, Cohesity, Snowflake, NetApp, and Dell to develop AI-driven applications and systems.

Advancements in robotics and AI with the Omniverse platform, OVX computers, and the introduction of Project Groot, a foundation model for humanoid robot learning.

The unveiling of Jetson Thor, a new robotics chip designed to power the next generation of AI robotics.

NVIDIA’s Blackwell platform is a marvel of engineering, boasting an incredible 208 billion transistors and a data transfer rate that’s through the roof—10 terabytes per second. This isn’t just a step forward; it’s a giant leap for the capabilities of computing hardware and AI. With such power, the tasks that once seemed daunting will become effortless, and the complex problems of today will find simpler solutions.

If you’re already using NVIDIA’s Hopper systems, you’re in luck. The Blackwell platform is designed to work seamlessly with what you have, meaning you can upgrade without the hassle of replacing your entire system. NVIDIA has made sure that as the industry grows, your technology can grow with it, adapting to new challenges without missing a beat.

NVIDIA GTC 2024

Generative AI is making waves across various sectors, and NVIDIA is riding the crest of that wave. They’ve crafted a specialized processor just for content token generation in the FP4 format. This is a clear response to the burgeoning needs of generative AI applications, ensuring that as these applications become more widespread, they’ll have the support they need to thrive.

But that’s not all. NVIDIA has also introduced the MVY Link Switch, a chip with 50 billion transistors that stands as a pillar for communication between GPUs. This is crucial for the heavy lifting of complex computations and AI tasks that require quick data exchanges. It’s like building a superhighway for data, where information travels at unprecedented speeds, making everything more efficient.

The exascale AI system from NVIDIA is another marvel, offering computing at the exaflops level within a single rack. This is a significant milestone that’s set to broaden the horizons of AI research and applications, pushing beyond the limits of what we currently consider technologically possible.

NVIDIA AI Foundry

NVIDIA understands that no company is an island, and collaboration is the key to success. They’ve partnered with tech behemoths like AWS, Google, Oracle, and Microsoft to weave Blackwell technology into a variety of services. This move is set to enhance AI, databases, and cloud infrastructures, making them more powerful and capable than ever before.

The NVIDIA AI Foundry is a testament to the company’s collaborative spirit. Working with industry leaders such as SAP, ServiceNow, Cohesity, Snowflake, NetApp, and Dell, NVIDIA is at the forefront of developing AI-driven applications and systems. These are not just new tools; they’re set to transform entire industries.

NVIDIA Robotics

NVIDIA’s dedication to robotics and AI innovation shone brightly at GTC 2024. They showcased the Omniverse platform, OVX computers, and Project Groot—a foundational model for humanoid robot learning. And with the unveiling of the Jetson Thor robotics chip, NVIDIA is opening a new chapter for AI robotics. This chip provides the power and efficiency that cutting-edge robotic advancements demand.

The announcements made by NVIDIA at GTC 2024 are more than just news; they’re the harbingers of a transformative era for computing and AI technologies. With the Blackwell platform leading the charge, supported by a suite of collaborative projects and partnerships, NVIDIA is laying the groundwork for a future where powerful, coherent, and efficient systems drive progress across a multitude of applications. This is the dawn of a new era, where the boundaries of technology are not just pushed but redefined, paving the way for advancements we’ve only begun to imagine.



