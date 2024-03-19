NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud APIs coming to Apple Vision Pro for interactive streaming

NVIDIA has announced a groundbreaking development that brings its OpenUSD-based Omniverse enterprise digital twins to the Apple Vision Pro. During the recent NVIDIA GTC conference, the company showcased a new software framework built on Omniverse Cloud APIs, allowing developers to seamlessly send their Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD) industrial scenes from content creation applications to the NVIDIA Graphics Delivery Network (GDN). This global network of graphics-ready data centers can stream advanced 3D experiences directly to the Apple Vision Pro.

In an impressive demonstration, NVIDIA presented an interactive, physically accurate digital twin of a car streamed in full fidelity to the high-resolution displays of the Apple Vision Pro. The demo featured a designer wearing the Vision Pro and using a car configurator application developed by CGI studio Katana on the Omniverse platform. The designer effortlessly toggled through various paint and trim options and even entered the vehicle, showcasing the power of spatial computing by seamlessly blending photorealistic 3D environments with the physical world.

Combining RTX Enterprise Cloud Rendering with Spatial Computing

Spatial computing has emerged as a transformative technology, enabling immersive experiences and seamless interactions between people, products, processes, and physical spaces. Industrial enterprise use cases demand extremely high-resolution displays and powerful sensors operating at high frame rates to ensure manufacturing experiences are true to reality.

The new Omniverse-based workflow leverages the exceptional high-resolution displays of the Apple Vision Pro in combination with NVIDIA’s powerful RTX cloud rendering. This enables the delivery of spatial computing experiences using only the device and an internet connection.

By adopting a cloud-based approach, real-time physically based renderings can be streamed seamlessly to the Apple Vision Pro, delivering high-fidelity visuals without compromising the details of massive, engineering-grade datasets.

Mike Rockwell, vice president of the Vision Products Group at Apple, emphasized the significance of this collaboration, stating, “The breakthrough ultra-high-resolution displays of Apple Vision Pro, combined with photorealistic rendering of OpenUSD content streamed from NVIDIA accelerated computing, unlocks an incredible opportunity for the advancement of immersive experiences. Spatial computing will redefine how designers and developers build captivating digital content, driving a new era of creativity and engagement.”

Rev Lebaredian, vice president of simulation at NVIDIA, added, “Apple Vision Pro is the first untethered device which allows for enterprise customers to realize their work without compromise. We look forward to our customers having access to these amazing tools.”

Hybrid Rendering: A Groundbreaking Technique

The workflow also introduces hybrid rendering, an innovative technique that combines local and remote rendering on the device. This allows users to render fully interactive experiences in a single application from Apple’s native SwiftUI and Reality Kit with the Omniverse RTX Renderer streaming from GDN.

NVIDIA GDN, available in over 130 countries, harnesses NVIDIA’s global cloud-to-edge streaming infrastructure to deliver smooth, high-fidelity, interactive experiences. By offloading heavy compute tasks to GDN, users can tackle even the most demanding rendering use cases, regardless of the size or complexity of the dataset.

Apple Vision Pro Spatial Computing

The potential applications of the Omniverse-based workflow are vast and diverse:

Designers can view their 3D data in full fidelity, without any loss in quality or model decimation. This enables them to interact with trustworthy simulations that accurately represent the real physical product, opening up new opportunities for e-commerce experiences.

In industrial settings, factory planners can view and interact with their complete engineering factory datasets, allowing them to optimize workflows and identify potential bottlenecks.

Developers and independent software vendors can leverage NVIDIA’s capabilities to seamlessly interact with existing data in their applications using the native tools on Apple Vision Pro.

As spatial computing continues to evolve, the collaboration between NVIDIA and Apple promises to revolutionize the way designers, developers, and enterprises create and engage with immersive digital content. The integration of Omniverse enterprise digital twins with the Apple Vision Pro marks a significant step forward in the advancement of spatial computing and its potential to transform various industries.



