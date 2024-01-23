NVIDIA Foundation Agent continually learns new skills

In the rapidly advancing field of artificial intelligence, NVIDIA has taken a bold step forward with the introduction of the ‘Foundation Agent.’ This new development is a significant leap from their previous project, Voyager, where an AI was taught to navigate and interact within the virtual world of Minecraft on its own. The ‘Foundation Agent’ takes this concept to the next level, designed to continuously learn and adapt, capable of exploring, mining, crafting, and engaging in combat without pause. The “Foundation Agent” a single model that learns how to act in different worlds.

This innovation is part of a broader initiative called Metamorph, a collaboration with Stanford University, which has led to the creation of a foundational model for controlling multiple bodies. This breakthrough enables a single AI to oversee a variety of robots, each tasked with different activities in complex settings. The implications of this technology are far-reaching, particularly for sectors that rely on the coordinated efforts of multiple robots.

Complementing these advancements is NVIDIA’s ISAC Sim, a state-of-the-art simulation platform that has revolutionized the way AI is trained. By accelerating physics simulations by a factor of a thousand, AI can now undergo virtual training in a fraction of the time it used to take. This approach, reminiscent of the training simulations seen in the film “The Matrix,” equips AI with a broad spectrum of experiences, which is crucial for transferring learned skills to real-world applications.

Researcher Jim Fan presents the next grand challenge in the quest for AI: the “foundation agent,” which would seamlessly operate across both the virtual and physical worlds. He explains how this technology could fundamentally change our lives — permeating everything from video games and metaverses to drones and humanoid robots — and explores how a single model could master skills across these different realities.

The overarching goal of these efforts is to create a ‘Foundation Agent‘ that can generalize its capabilities across all types of environments, whether virtual or physical. Such an agent has the potential to transform the landscape of autonomous systems, ranging from self-driving cars to intelligent robotic assistants.

Dr. Jim Fan, a prominent AI researcher at NVIDIA, has shed light on the vast potential of the ‘Foundation Agent’ during a TED Talk. He drew parallels between this agent and large language models that analyze extensive text data, suggesting that the ‘Foundation Agent’ could scale in a similar manner across diverse environments.

NVIDIA’s foray into AI research has wide-ranging consequences, touching upon robotics, simulation, and even our perception of reality. As we peer into the future, the ‘Foundation Agent’ from NVIDIA stands as a significant milestone in the evolution of artificial intelligence, with the promise of reshaping our world in ways we are only beginning to understand.



