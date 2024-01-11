ASUS NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 SUPER graphics cards

Imagine a world where your gaming and creative projects leap off the screen with unprecedented detail and realism. That world is on the horizon with the arrival of ASUS’s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards. This new lineup, which includes the RTX 4080 SUPER, RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and RTX 4070 SUPER, is designed to cater to the needs of gamers, creators, and professionals who demand the best performance.

The RTX 40 SUPER series is a powerhouse, featuring AI Tensor Cores that provide up to 836 AI TOPS. This means advanced AI capabilities are at your fingertips, enhancing everything from gaming to complex creative workflows. NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology is also part of the package, ensuring that visuals in ray-traced gaming environments are nothing short of stunning.

For those who are serious about high-resolution gaming or working on detailed projects, the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER comes with a hefty 16 GB of VRAM. The RTX 4070 SUPER isn’t far behind, with a new 16-pin 12VHPWR power connector that ensures it can handle the most power-hungry tasks with ease.

GeForce RTX 40 graphics cards

RTX 40 SUPER series

ASUS has a reputation for quality and a commitment to sustainability, and these new graphics cards are no exception. They are manufactured using Auto-Extreme technology, which not only enhances the durability of the cards but also minimizes their environmental impact. The ROG Strix series, in particular, is built for those who want the best of the best. It features high clock speeds, advanced cooling solutions to keep things running smoothly, and a sturdy metal exoskeleton. There’s even a Dual BIOS switch that lets you choose between maxing out performance or keeping things quiet, and FanConnect II headers that help manage your case’s cooling based on the temperature.

For those who love to personalize their tech, the ROG Strix series is compatible with Aura Sync, allowing you to customize your gaming setup’s lighting and coordinate it with other components in your system.

These graphics cards from ASUS are not just another update; they represent a significant step forward in what you can expect from your gaming and creative tools. They are set to be available through various retailers, bringing a new level of power and performance to the market. Whether you’re looking to dominate in the latest games or create content that stands out, the ASUS NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards are ready to take you there.



