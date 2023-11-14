NVIDIA and IQM Quantum Computers

The quantum computing field is on the cusp of a significant transformation, thanks to a pioneering partnership between IQM Quantum Computers and NVIDIA. This collaboration aims to advance the development of hybrid quantum applications, leveraging the capabilities of NVIDIA CUDA Quantum. This open-source platform is specifically designed to streamline the integration and programming of quantum processing units (QPUs), marking a new chapter in quantum computing.

This partnership is a significant leap forward in the quantum computing field. IQM, a leader in providing cutting-edge computing systems that utilize quantum bits, is known for its innovative approach to quantum computing. NVIDIA, on the other hand, is a global leader in GPU supercomputing and machine learning, making it an excellent partner for IQM in this ambitious project.

The primary goal of this collaboration is to advance the development of hybrid quantum applications using NVIDIA CUDA Quantum. CUDA Quantum is an open-source platform that simplifies the integration and programming of QPUs. This platform is set to revolutionize the development and application of quantum computing, enabling users of IQM’s QPUs across various industries and research institutions to develop the next generation of hybrid quantum-classical applications.

“To do algorithm research and build applications for future quantum advantage, a bridging technology is needed to enable dynamic workflows across disparate system architectures. With a unified and open programming model, NVIDIA CUDA Quantum is a first-of-its-kind, open-source platform for integrating and programming quantum processing units (QPUs), GPUs, and CPUs in one system. NVIDIA CUDA Quantum enables GPU-accelerated system scalability and performance across heterogeneous QPU, CPU, GPU, and emulated quantum system elements.”

Quantum Computers

Another key objective of this partnership is to speed up the development and application of quantum computing. By leveraging the capabilities of CUDA Quantum, the partnership aims to accelerate the evolution and application of quantum computing across various fields. This will not only stimulate innovation but also pave the way for potential scientific and industrial breakthroughs.

Prominent institutions such as the CSC – IT Centre for Science and the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland are already planning to use CUDA Quantum on VTT's 5-qubit. This quantum computer, a joint venture between IQM and VTT, demonstrates the potential of quantum computing innovation.

Looking ahead, IQM is dedicated to making the integration of quantum and classical systems more accessible to experts. The company is focusing on quantum-accelerated supercomputing, a concept that combines the power of traditional supercomputing with the unique capabilities of quantum computing. This could have significant implications across various sectors, including cybersecurity and drug and chemical research.

The partnership between IQM and NVIDIA is set to reshape the quantum computing landscape. By driving the development of hybrid quantum applications through NVIDIA CUDA Quantum, this collaboration is poised to accelerate the evolution and application of quantum computing, laying the groundwork for future innovations and breakthroughs. With leading institutions already planning to use CUDA Quantum, and a future focus on quantum-accelerated supercomputing, the potential of this collaboration is truly exciting.



