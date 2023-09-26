IBM Quantum System One PINQ² quantum computer

The inauguration of an IBM Quantum System One in Quebec by the Platform for Digital and Quantum Innovation of Quebec (PINQ²) has marked a significant milestone in the field of information technology and innovation. This development has not only strengthened Quebec’s and Canada’s position in the rapidly advancing field of quantum computing but also opened new prospects for the technological future of the province and the country.

The establishment of the IBM Quantum System One in Quebec by PINQ², a non-profit organization founded by the Ministry of Economy, Innovation and Energy of Quebec and the Université de Sherbrooke, in collaboration with IBM, is a significant step forward. The quantum computer is housed at IBM Bromont, making PINQ² the only administrator to operate an IBM Quantum System One in Canada. This unique position has positioned Quebec as the only place outside of the United States to be engaged in an IBM Discovery Accelerator.

IBM Quantum System One

The new quantum computer will promote the growth of Quebec’s quantum sciences ecosystem and the development of DistriQ innovation zones in Sherbrooke and Technum Québec in Bromont. These innovation zones will have access to cutting-edge technology, fostering a conducive environment for technological advancements and research.

PINQ² has also set up a high-performance computing centre (HPC) at the Humano District in Sherbrooke. This will enable PINQ² to offer a hybrid computing approach, providing businesses with a unique opportunity to access a full range of hybrid quantum computing services. This approach combines the best of classical and quantum computing, offering a more efficient and powerful computing solution.

In a bid to explore quantum computing solutions for sustainability challenges, PINQ² and IBM will lead a world-class quantum working group. This group will be supported by founding members Hydro-Québec and the Université de Sherbrooke, further strengthening the collaboration between academia and industry in the field of quantum computing.

To accelerate the adoption of quantum technologies, PINQ² is establishing a Centre of Excellence. This centre will provide accessible access to its infrastructure for businesses and researchers, fostering a community dedicated to quantum software. The Centre of Excellence aims to make quantum software easier to use, create, and foster dynamic collaboration, all while setting industry benchmarks in software engineering.

IBM Quantum System One being installed in Japan

Quantum computer

PINQ² is also working with a network of Canadian academic partners such as IVADO, Université de Sherbrooke, University of Saskatchewan, Quantum Algorithms Institute and Concordia University. This collaboration aims to train quantum talent and foster collaborative projects, further strengthening Canada’s position in the field of quantum computing.

In addition to these initiatives, PINQ² is creating a multidisciplinary team through the Centre of Excellence in Quantum Hybrid Software Engineering. This team will accelerate the development of quantum business solutions, contributing to the technological revolution and offering valuable services for businesses.

The IBM Quantum System One is the first integrated quantum system with a compact design optimized for stability, reliability and continuous use. It has been deployed in Germany, Japan, the United States and now Canada, marking the creation of the world’s largest commercial quantum research infrastructure.

Next generation System Two

The inauguration of the IBM Quantum System One by PINQ² in Quebec is a significant development that strengthens Quebec’s and Canada’s position in the field of quantum computing. It offers numerous opportunities for businesses, researchers, and the innovation zones of DistriQ and Technum Québec. Through its various initiatives and partnerships, PINQ² is playing a crucial role in the technological revolution, fostering the growth of the quantum sciences ecosystem in Quebec and Canada.

Source : IBM



