IonQ Aria quantum computer joining Microsoft’s Azure Quantum Platform

IonQ has this week announced it has signed an agreement with Microsoft to bring the IonQ Aria quantum computer to Microsoft’s Azure Quantum Platform. Adding the latest IonQ quantum computer systems to the cloud platform which already features IonQ’s previous generation of computers available as hardware in the platform.

“This announcement also marks IonQ Aria’s entry into an expanded beta program. Select early access partners have already been using the system to solve problems in financial modeling, electric vehicle battery chemistry and more. Now, additional customers are beginning to use the leading hardware to explore applications ranging from quantum machine learning to logistics.”

“Azure Quantum helps customers learn, explore, and develop for quantum impact with an open, unified cloud ecosystem, and with the addition of IonQ’s Aria, offers even more capabilities and hardware diversity,” said Dr. Krysta Svore, Distinguished Engineer, VP Quantum Software at Microsoft. “The innovators on our platform will benefit from IonQ Aria’s ability to execute quantum circuits with more gates, pursuing the development and exploration of larger quantum programs”

“We’re excited to bring IonQ Aria’s leading capabilities to more customers through Microsoft Azure and our Expanded Beta program,” said IonQ President and CEO Peter Chapman. “We believe the future of quantum computing relies on getting the power of today’s systems into the hands of as many people as possible, and building on our existing partnership with Microsoft is an important step along that path.”

Source : IonQ

