NVIDIA partners with Pawsey Supercomputing for Quantum computing exploration

In a significant move for the field of quantum computing, NVIDIA has joined forces with Australia’s Pawsey Supercomputing Centre. This collaboration is poised to make a substantial impact on research by combining NVIDIA’s cutting-edge CUDA Quantum platform with the deployment of the powerful Grace Hopper Superchips. These advancements are expected to propel computational capabilities at the Centre’s National Supercomputing and Quantum Computing Innovation Hub to new heights.

At the heart of this partnership is NVIDIA’s CUDA Quantum platform, which is designed to facilitate hybrid quantum computing research. This approach blends classical and quantum computing to solve complex problems more efficiently. Researchers at Pawsey will leverage this platform to advance quantum algorithm development, optimize quantum device designs, and improve techniques for quantum error correction, calibration, and control.

Equally important to this initiative is the introduction of the NVIDIA Grace Hopper Superchip. This superchip, which combines the Grace CPU with the Hopper GPU, is specifically engineered for high-precision quantum simulations. These simulations are essential for enhancing our understanding of quantum systems and for developing applications that span a variety of industries.

The economic implications of this venture are substantial. The Australian national science agency, CSIRO, estimates that quantum computing could add $2.5 billion to the economy annually and create 10,000 jobs by 2040. The anticipated growth is expected to stem from quantum computing’s potential to improve areas such as astronomy, life sciences, medicine, and finance.

Researchers at Pawsey are preparing to delve into quantum machine learning, which merges quantum computing with artificial intelligence to process information in new ways. They will also simulate chemical interactions, process radio astronomy images, analyze complex financial systems, and push forward bioinformatics for medical research.

To support these ambitious projects, the NVIDIA Grace Hopper Superchip nodes will be built using NVIDIA’s MGX modular architecture. This architecture is known for its high bandwidth and performance, which are essential for tackling the intricate challenges presented by quantum computing.

The partnership also has a goal of fostering an inclusive environment by providing the Australian quantum community and international collaborators with access to the NVIDIA Grace Hopper platform. This open access is expected to spur discovery and innovation, representing a transformative step for researchers and industries alike.

The collaboration between NVIDIA and the Pawsey Supercomputing Centre is set to drive significant advancements in quantum computing research. By providing researchers with advanced tools and resources, this partnership not only strengthens Australia’s position in the global quantum field but also holds promise for the scientific and economic benefits that this emerging technology is expected to yield.



