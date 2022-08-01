Nothing Phone 1 drop tested (Video)

Earlier today we saw a durability test for the new Nothing Phone 1 and now we have another test for the handset, this one is a drop test.

In the video below we get to see how the Nothing Phone 1 performs in a number of drop tests, the handset features glass on the front and the back of the device.

As we can see from the video, the handset performed as expected with scrapes to the frame on the first drop test. It was dropped with the screen protector installed which comes with the device out of the box.

In the third drop, the back glass of the handset cracked and in the fifth drop the front glass on the device cracked as well, this is as we were expecting with a glass back and front on the handset.

As a reminder, the handset is equipped with a 6.55-inch OLED display with Gorilla Glass and it has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor and there is a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The handset features a range of cameras which include a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back and on the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

Source & Image Credit: PBKReviews

