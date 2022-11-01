Nothing Ear Stick headphones get reviewed (Video)

Last week the new Nothing Ear Stick headphones were made official by Nothing, they are basically a cheaper version of the Nothing Ear 1.

The Nothing Ear 1 originally cost $99, they now cost $150 and the new Nothing Ear Stick headphones now retail for $99.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Nothing Ear Stick headphones and their range of features, let’s find out some more details.

Tech gets in the way too often. Of what we want to experience. The sensations. The emotions. Ear (stick) takes away those walls. This is tech you can’t feel. So you can experience everything else.

Feel life. Not tech. This is enhanced comfort. Ergonomically shaped not to be noticed by over 100 pairs of ears. Lightweight. Listen. Game. Stream. Made to wear all day long.

Sound comes to life. Rich depths. Clear highs. Bold details. Beautifully balanced. At any frequency. All are made possible by the industry-leading custom dynamic driver.

Everything. Exactly as you’re meant to hear it. Nothing lost. Smart software detects bass loss as you wear the earbuds, tuning the equalizer curve to the optimal level. For perfectly punchy depth. Every time.

You can find out more details about the new Nothing Ear Stick headphones over at the Nothing website, they are now available to buy for £99.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

