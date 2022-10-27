Nothing Ear Stick headphones unveiled

Nothing has announced that it is launching some new headphones, the Nothing Ear Stick, the device is a stripped-back version of the Nothing Ear 1.

The price of the Nothing Ear 1 was recently increased from $99 to $149, the new Nothing Ear Stick will retail for $99.

Tech gets in the way too often. Of what we want to experience. The sensations. The emotions. Ear (stick) takes away those walls. This is tech you can’t feel. So you can experience everything else.

Feel life. Not tech. This is enhanced comfort. Ergonomically shaped not to be noticed by over 100 pairs of ears. Lightweight. Listen. Game. Stream. Made to wear all day long.

Sound comes to life. Rich depths. Clear highs. Bold details. Beautifully balanced. At any frequency. All are made possible by the industry-leading custom dynamic driver.

Everything. Exactly as you’re meant to hear it. Nothing lost. Smart software detects bass loss as you wear the earbuds, tuning the equalizer curve to the optimal level. For perfectly punchy depth. Every time.

You can find out more details about the new Nothing Ear Stick over at Nothing at the link below, the device will be available to order from tomorrow and will ship on the 4th of November.

Source Nothing, The Verge



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

