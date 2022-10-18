Nothing Ear 1 headphones price increased by 50 percent

Nothing has announced that they will be increasing the prices of the Nothing Ear 1 headphones by 50 percent in the USA.

The news was announced by the company’s CEO Carl Pei, who revealed on Twitter that the price increase was due to increased costs.

The Nothing Ear 1 headphones were available for $99 when they launched and at the new price they will cost $149, this will come into effect from the 26th of October 2022.

On October 26, we’ll be raising the prices for Ear (1) to $149 due to an increase in costs. pic.twitter.com/jJDlaXzzJ6 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) October 18, 2022

The company has said that when the device launched they only had 3 engineers and now they have 185 and they have worked to develop the device since its launch.

When we started developing it, we only had 3 engineers. A year later, we have 185. During this time, the Ear (1) has received 15 firmware and tuning updates, and is a completely different product to when we launched it.

Even at the $149 price, the Nothing Ear 1 headphones are still competitive when compared to other wireless headphones. It will be interesting to see if the price increase affects sales. The company launched its first smartphone in August, the Nothing Phone 1 and it has been a popular device for Nothing.

Source Carl Pei, The Verge



