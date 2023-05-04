Nokia XR21 rugged smartphone gets official

Nokia has launched its latest rugged smartphone, the Nokia XR21, we previously heard some rumors about the handset and now the device is official and it is now available to buy in the UK.

The Nokia XR21 is now available in the UK for £499.99, this is for the Midnight Black color, it will also be available in Green, although this will not go on sale until June in this color.

The deliberate design and high-quality materials used throughout the Nokia XR21 – including a super-tough screen and impact-proof back cover – cure people’s phone anxieties from low battery to a cracked screen.

It’s been certified for MIL-STD-810H durability, making it drop-proof, dust-proof and waterproof. In addition, during internal testing, the Nokia XR21 survived being dropped from 1.8m, as well as being submerged in 1.5m of water for up to an hour, and hit with the same pressure as a 100-bar jet of water (higher than the burst pressure of UK fire brigade hoses with a water temperature of 80°C heat.

The Nokia XR21’s durability extends to its battery life. It can last two days between charges. Plus, when you’re caught in unpleasant or extreme weather, the Nokia XR21 is up to the task.

You can find out more information about the new Nokia XR21 rugged smartphone over at the Nokia website at the link below, the handset is now available to buy in the UK.

Source Nokia





