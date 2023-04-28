Nokia XR21 5G rugged smartphone leaked

Yesterday we heard about the new Nokia XR30 rugged smartphone and now we have details on another new rugged device, the Nokia XR21 5G. Some photos and specifications of the new Nokia XR21 5G have been leaked, these were posted online by WinFuture who also leaked the new Nokia XR30.

The handset is rumored to come with a 6.49-inch IPS LCD display that will feature an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor.

The device is rumored to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, if you need some extra storage then there will also be a microSD card slot for expansion. The handset will also feature a 4,800 mAh battery that will come with 33W fast charging.

The new Nokia XR21 5G smartphone will come with a range of cameras, there will be a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear. The two rear cameras will include a 64-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel secondary camera. On the front of the handset, there will be a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls.

This new Nokia rugged smartphone will be available in two colors, black and green, as yet we do not have any details on how much it will cost and when it will go on sale, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

Source Winfuture, Playfuldroid





