Nokia XR30 rugged smartphone leaked

It looks like Nokia is getting ready to launch a new rugged Android smartphone, the Nokia XR30, and some photos and specifications on this new device have leaked the handset will come with a MIL-TSD-810H certification and an IP68 rating for water resistance.

The device is rumored to come with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and the handset will come with an octa-core processor and 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage then the device will come with a microSD card slot for expansion, and the handset will come with a 4600 mAh battery and it will feature fast charging. The device will also come with Android 13 and it will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and more.

The new Nokia XR30 rugged smartphone will come with a range of cameras, there will be a single camera on the front of the device and two cameras on the rear. On the front of the handset, there will be a 16-megapixel camera for making video calls and taking selfies. On the rear of the handset, there will be a 64-megapixel main camera with Zeiss optics plus an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The handsets are expected to be available in a choice of two colors, green and grey and they will apparently retail for around $500, as yet we do not have an exact launch date, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

Source WinFuture, GSM Arena





