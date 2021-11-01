Nokia T20 tablet launched in India

Nokia announced their new Android tablet last month, the Nokia T20 and now the device is launching in India.

The Nokia T20 will retail in India for INR 15,499 which is about $207 at the current exchange rate, this is for the 3GB of RAM model.

There is also another model with 4GB of RAM which retails for INR 16,499 which is about $220 and an LTE model that will retail for INR 18,499 which is about $246 at the current exchange rate.

As a reminder, the new Android tablet comes with a 10.4 inch LCD display that has a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and a 15:9 aspect ratio.

The tablet comes with a Unisoc T610 octa-core processor and there is a choice of 3GB or 4GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 32GB or 64GB of built in storage.

The new Nokia Android tablet also features a microSD card slot for extra storage and it comes with an 8200 mAh battery. The device features an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.

There is only one color option for the new Nokia tablet, the device is available in Ocean Blue which can be seen in the photo above.

