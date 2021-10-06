Nokia T20 Android tablet gets official

We have been hearing rumors about a new Nokia tablet for some time, HMD Global as just announced their new Android tablet, the Nokia T20.

The Nokia T20 comes with a 10.4 inch LCD display that has a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and a 15:9 aspect ratio.

The tablet comes with a Unisoc T610 octa core processor and there is a choice of 3GB or 4GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 32GB or 64GB of built in storage.

The new Nokia Android tablet also features a microSD card slot for extra storage and it comes with a 8200 mAh battery. The device features an 8 megapixel rear camera and a 5 megapixel front camera.

Whether you’re watching the latest show or smashing a gaming personal best, the details will pop with the Nokia T20 2K display. And, with the ongoing rise in video calls[5], Nokia T20 is perfectly suited to handle important business meetings to a nail-biting virtual quiz. Not only that, but the tablet is also blue light certified so that you can go the distance whilst being kind to your eyes.

When it’s time to relax, simply kick back and enjoy an audiobook with the kids or your favourite music with stunning sound quality. Thanks to Stereo speakers with OZO Playback, you’ll catch every detail when it matters most, so you can enjoy a truly immersive listening experience. And, with Dual Microphones, feel assured that you’ll be heard when you’re in noisy surroundings, so you won’t be saying, “can you hear me now?”.

The new Nokia T20 tablet is now available to pre-order in the UK for £179.99, only the 4GB and 64GB model is available in the UK. There is also an LTE version of the tablet which will retail for £199.99.

Source Nokia

