New Nokia T20 tablet appears on retailers website

There have been rumors about a Nokia tablet from HMD global for some time and now a new Nokia T20 tablet has been spotted on a retailers website.

The new Nokia tablet was listed on More Computers which is a UK retailer and the listing have revealed there will be two versions of the device.

The listings have revealed some details about the Nokia T20 tablet, the device will apparently come with a 10.36 inch display, as yet there are no details on what sort of resolution the display will have.

The tablet will also come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built in storage, it is not clear as yet on whether there will be more RAM and storage options.

The listings for the two tablets include a WiFi only version and a WiFi and cellular version. The WiFi model is listed with a price of £185.38 and the WiFi and cellular model a price of 202.01.

Those are the only details we have on the device so far, this is no information on what sort of processor the tablet will run and also no details on cameras. We would expect the device to come with the latest version of Android, Android 11.

Source More Computers, GSM Arena

