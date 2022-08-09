Durabook R11 Windows rugged tablet receives Intel’s 12th Gen CPU

Durabook has this month announced it has upgraded its rugged tablet with Intel’s 12th generation Alder Lake processor supported by Intel Iris Xe Graphics, making it up to 300% faster than previous models says Durabook. The R11 tablet is equipped with a 11.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) 10-point capacitive multi-touch display with Durabook’s proprietary DynaVue technology and is available with a selection of Intel Core i7 and i5 processors depending on your needs and budget.

“Designed for professional users demanding optimum performance, the R11 now comes equipped with Intel Core i7 and i5 processors. At the same time, its CPU has been upgraded to the latest Intel 12th generation Alder Lake platform, making it up to 300% faster than previous models with 8th Gen CPU. In addition, the R11 is delivered with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, boosting computing power to process large amounts of data, images, and video feeds in real-time.”

Durabook R11 rugged tablet

– Windows 10/11 Pro 64-bit

– Intel Core i7-1255U (12th Gen) Processor, 1.7GHz with vPro™ (12M Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 2P+8E cores)

– Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen) Processor, 1.3GHz with vPro™ (12M Cache, up to 4.4 GHz, 2P+8E cores)

– 1 slot of 8GB up to 32GB (4800MHz DDR5)

– 256GB NVMe PCIe SSD . Optional 512GB/1TB PCIe SSD

– Integrated 2.0 MP front-facing camera

– Optional 8.0 MP auto-focus rear camera with flash

– Integrated microphone

– Intel High Definition Audio Compliant

– Integrated speaker x 1

Inputs and outputs

– Thunderbolt 4 x 1

– USB 3.2 Gen2 (type A) x 1

– Micro HDMI x 1

– Audio in/out (combo jack) x 1

– microSD card (microSDXC) x 1

– Docking connector (35-pin Pogo) x 1

– Nano SIM card x 1

– DC-In jack x 1

– Optional RF antenna pass-through for GPS and WWAN

“Durabook understands that professionals often need to work in challenging environments. With this in mind, this model is MIL-STD-810H certified and has an IP66 rating, which means it can withstand excessive dust and water exposure, low and high temperatures, shocks, vibrations, and drops of up to four feet. It also boasts an impressive ultra-long battery life of up to 14 hours, so users can be confident in undertaking multiple applications and uninterrupted operations with minimal risk of downtime.”

“In addition, its smooth, streamlined exterior and neat form complement its tough image, guaranteeing optimum operational performance in every situation. The R11 is also tested for MIL-STD-461F and meets ANSI/ISA 12.12.01 standards for Class I Division 2 hazardous locations. This allows customers across law enforcement departments, government, federal agencies, logistics, industrial, and utility companies to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs.”

Source : Durabook

