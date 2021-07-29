Durabook Z14I rugged laptop with MIL-STD 810H certification

Mobile solutions manufacturer Durabook has introduced a new Z14I rugged laptop powered by the Tiger Lake mobile processor in the form of an 11th Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 offering 2.4GHz -4.2GHz or if your budget will stretch a i7-1165G7 (2.8GHz -4.7GHz) supported by Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The new Durabook Z14I rugged laptop is equipped with the latest NVMe PCIe SSD technology, the Z14I provides up to 1TB of storage and R/W speeds of up to 2500MB/s, 4x faster than SATA III SSD.

If more storage is required two more internal SSD SATA III drives can be installed offering NVMe PCIe SSD, SATA III SSD, and media bay SATA III SSD and the laptop can even be turned into a portable server by adding a RAID storage extension chassis with up to 4 additional SATA III SSDs for RAID 0/1/5/10 configurations. Connectivity on the Durabook Z14I rugged laptop is provided via rates Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 and Bluetooth V5.2 offering support for speeds of up to 2.4Gbps via Wi-Fi.

“Our new advanced Z14I laptop goes above and beyond the standard requirements to elevate the user experience,” stated Twinhead CEO Fred Kao. “This fully rugged laptop solution with its endless customization capability through its unique expansion box design fits perfectly in professional services and military/government applications such as mapping/dispatching, recording systems, CAD, assets management, and maintenance diagnostics. Additionally, as strong as they come, the unit is the best laptop in the market for outdoor usage.”

“Combined with the latest 11th Generation Intel Core processor and Iris® Xe graphics capabilities, the Z14I rugged laptop can handle data intensive tasks at speed. It has been built to withstand even the harshest of environments. Its IP65 rating, protecting against dust and water ingress, MIL-STD 810H certification and resistance up to six feet drop make the Z14I more rugged than other comparable devices on the market.”

Source : Durabook : Z14I

