Kingston NV1 NVMe PCIe SSD entry-level drive for first-time NVMe users

Kingston has unveiled a new entry-level drive specifically designed for first-time NVMe users with laptops and small form factor PCs. Offering capacities of 500 GB, 1TB, and 2TB and featuring read/write speeds up to 2,100/1,700 MB/s. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“Kingston’s NV1 NVMe™ PCIe SSD is a substantial storage solution that offers read/write1 speeds up to 2,100/1,700MB/s, which is 3 to 4 times faster than a SATA-based SSD, and 35 times faster than a traditional hard drive. NV1 works with lower power, lower heat, and quicker loading time. The efficient performance and single-sided M.2 2280 (22x80mm) design makes NV1 ideal for thin notebooks and systems with limited space.”

NVMe PCIe Performance: NV1 offers read/write speeds up to 2,100/1,700 MB/s (all capacities).

Ideal for systems with limited space: Easily integrate into designs with M.2 connectors. Perfect for thin laptops and small form factor PCs.

Multiple Capacities: Available in a range of capacities up to 2 TB to meet your data storage requirements.

Form Factor: M.2 2280

Interface: NVMe PCIe Gen 3.0 x 4 Lanes

Capacities: 500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB

Endurance:

500 GB – 120 TBW

1000 GB – 240 TBW

2000 GB – 480 TBW

Power Consumption:

500 GB: 5 mW Idle / 205 mW Avg / 1.1 W (MAX) Read / 3.3 W (MAX) Write

1000 GB: 5 mW Idle / 220 mW Avg / 1.1 W (MAX) Read / 3.3 W (MAX) Write

2000 GB: 5 mW Idle / 340 mW Avg / 1.1 W (MAX) Read / 3.3 W (MAX) Write

Storage Temperature: -40°C~85°C

Operating Temperature: 0°C~70°C

Dimensions: 22 mm x 80 mm x 2.1 mm

Weight: 7 g (All capacities)

Vibration Operating: 2.17G (7-800Hz)

Vibration Non-operating: 20G (20-1000Hz)

Warranty/Support: Limited 3-year warranty with free technical support

Source : Kingston

