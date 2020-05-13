Nokia 125 and 150 feature phones unveiled

HMD Global has announced the launch of two new Nokia feature phones, the Nokia 125 and the Nokia 150, both devices are designed to be budget mobile phones.

The Nokia 150 will come in Red, Cyan and Black and will retail for ¢29, the Nokia 125 will be available in Powder White and Charcoal Black and it will retail for $24.

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announces the Nokia 125 and the Nokia 150, its most affordable 2.4” screen phones to date. Both devices have been designed for ultimate ease of use. Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 both feature an all-new longer design, creating more space for bigger buttons so that navigation, dialling and texting is easier than ever before. With a battery that lasts for weeks on a single charge¹, fans can play classic games like Snake, or use the wireless FM radio to stay entertained on either one of these devices. For those looking for multimedia features at a low additional cost, the refined Nokia 150 has all the everyday essentials you need with additions including an MP3 player², and a camera² with flash to capture the moments that matter.

You can find out more information about the Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 feature phones over at HMD Global at the link below.

Source HMD

