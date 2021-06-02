As well as announcing their new NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 and NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 lenses, Nikon has also released their new NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S, a mid-telephoto micro lens compatible with the Nikon Z mount system. The NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S supports a minimum focus distance of 0.29 m and a maximum reproduction ratio of 1.0, while delivering the high performance required of a mid-telephoto micro lens in a wide variety of scenes, from life-size photography to the capture of landscapes and portraits for which the mid-telephoto focal length is perfectly suited.

“The NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S is equipped with a new stepping motor (STM) developed for this lens. In combination with the multi-focusing system, extremely fast and precise AF is realized. Smooth and accurate focusing enables stress-free shooting. In addition, the weight of the lens has been reduced by approximately 16% compared to the existing AF-S VR Micro-Nikkor 105mm f/2.8G IF-ED, despite supporting a vibration reduction (VR) mechanism that provides camera shake compensation equivalent to a 4.5-stop increase in shutter speed. The NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S is highly operable, as well as strong and durable, offering superior dust- and drip-resistance*4. Further, a new exterior design that pursues a high-quality look and feel has been adopted.”

Features of the new Nikon NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f2.8 VR S mid-telephoto micro lens :

Adoption of the large-diameter Z mount has enabled a dramatic improvement in optical performance compared to the existing AF-S VR Micro-Nikkor 105mm f/2.8G IF-ED.

Balances high resolution from near to far shooting distances and beautiful bokeh with thoroughly suppressed color bleeding and fringing.

with thoroughly suppressed color bleeding and fringing. Shooting is possible for a wide variety of scenes, including landscapes and portraits that maximize the mid-telephoto focal length and superior resolution, not just macro photography.

Chromatic aberration is thoroughly suppressed through the adoption of an optical structure that includes one aspherical lens element and three ED glass elements, as well as a multi-focusing system.

Ghost and flare are effectively reduced by utilizing Nikon’s exclusive Nano Crystal Coat and ARNEO Coats

Extremely fast and precise AF control is achieved by using a newly developed stepping motor (STM) and multi-focusing system.

Equipped with a focus limiter* function that reduces focusing time during close-up shooting by limiting the focus range.

The intended focus is achieved via an electromagnetic diaphragm mechanism that enables high-precision aperture control, and improvements to MF operability.

Equipped with a highly effective 4.5-stop optical vibration reduction (VR) function.

Achieves high dust- and drip-resistance, superior reliability that comes from robustness and weather resistance, and excellent anti-fouling performance achieved with the adoption of a fluorine coat.

Approximately 16% lighter than the existing F-mount model.

Equipped with a control ring to which functions such as aperture or exposure compensation can be assigned.

Responds to video recording needs by achieving smooth changes in brightness, enabling the recording of natural footage.

Adoption of the new NIKKOR Z design that features a new S-Line emblem and high-quality body texture.

Source : Nikon

