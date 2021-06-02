As well as announcing their new NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 and NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 lenses, Nikon has also released their new NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S, a mid-telephoto micro lens compatible with the Nikon Z mount system. The NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S supports a minimum focus distance of 0.29 m and a maximum reproduction ratio of 1.0, while delivering the high performance required of a mid-telephoto micro lens in a wide variety of scenes, from life-size photography to the capture of landscapes and portraits for which the mid-telephoto focal length is perfectly suited.
“The NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S is equipped with a new stepping motor (STM) developed for this lens. In combination with the multi-focusing system, extremely fast and precise AF is realized. Smooth and accurate focusing enables stress-free shooting. In addition, the weight of the lens has been reduced by approximately 16% compared to the existing AF-S VR Micro-Nikkor 105mm f/2.8G IF-ED, despite supporting a vibration reduction (VR) mechanism that provides camera shake compensation equivalent to a 4.5-stop increase in shutter speed. The NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S is highly operable, as well as strong and durable, offering superior dust- and drip-resistance*4. Further, a new exterior design that pursues a high-quality look and feel has been adopted.”
Features of the new Nikon NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f2.8 VR S mid-telephoto micro lens :
- Adoption of the large-diameter Z mount has enabled a dramatic improvement in optical performance compared to the existing AF-S VR Micro-Nikkor 105mm f/2.8G IF-ED.
- Balances high resolution from near to far shooting distances and beautiful bokeh with thoroughly suppressed color bleeding and fringing.
- Shooting is possible for a wide variety of scenes, including landscapes and portraits that maximize the mid-telephoto focal length and superior resolution, not just macro photography.
- Chromatic aberration is thoroughly suppressed through the adoption of an optical structure that includes one aspherical lens element and three ED glass elements, as well as a multi-focusing system.
- Ghost and flare are effectively reduced by utilizing Nikon’s exclusive Nano Crystal Coat and ARNEO Coats
- Extremely fast and precise AF control is achieved by using a newly developed stepping motor (STM) and multi-focusing system.
- Equipped with a focus limiter* function that reduces focusing time during close-up shooting by limiting the focus range.
- The intended focus is achieved via an electromagnetic diaphragm mechanism that enables high-precision aperture control, and improvements to MF operability.
- Equipped with a highly effective 4.5-stop optical vibration reduction (VR) function.
- Achieves high dust- and drip-resistance, superior reliability that comes from robustness and weather resistance, and excellent anti-fouling performance achieved with the adoption of a fluorine coat.
- Approximately 16% lighter than the existing F-mount model.
- Equipped with a control ring to which functions such as aperture or exposure compensation can be assigned.
- Responds to video recording needs by achieving smooth changes in brightness, enabling the recording of natural footage.
- Adoption of the new NIKKOR Z design that features a new S-Line emblem and high-quality body texture.
Source : Nikon
