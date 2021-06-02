Nikon NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 and NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 lenses

Today Nikon has unveiled its new NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 and NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 offering photographers to compact and lightweight prime lenses designed for the full-frame (Nikon FX-format) mirrorless cameras and the Nikon Z mount. Both of these lenses are scheduled for release during 2021.

“The NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 is being developed as a wide-angle prime lens perfect for everyday snapshots, and the NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 as a standard prime lens that will allow users to easily enjoy bokeh as part of their imaging expression. These two compact and lightweight prime lenses are designed for ease of use by a broad range of users, including those new to mirrorless cameras, and will be ideal for a wide variety of everyday scenes and situations.

Nikon will continue to pursue a new dimension in optical performance while meeting users’ needs. This ultimately contributes to the wider development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding possibilities for photography performance.”

For more information on full specifications jump over to the official Nikon website by following the link below. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Nikon

