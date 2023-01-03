ReadPi Raspberry Pi Pico W RFID NFC reader

Developers, hobbyists and Raspberry Pi enthusiasts searching for a RFID or NFC reader powered by a Pico W sure to be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign launch for the aptly named ReadPi. Now in its last week of funding the ReadPi has already blasted past its required pledge goal with four days remaining and features a 125 KHz 13.56 MHz frequency together with a 1.3 inch LCD screen, SD card reader, buzzer, joystick and battery support. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovational project from roughly $33 or £28 (depending on current exchange rates).

“ReadPi is RFID Reader that is powered with Raspberry Pi Pico W. It comes in two variants – ReadPi 125 KHz frequency (Read Only feature) and ReadPi NFC 13.56 MHz frequency with NFC (Read and Write feature). Both the variants work flawlessly in the real time environment. The ReadPi’s operation is based on the use of radio waves to identify a specific RFID tag. So, in general, the reader emits a 125KHz frequency through its coils, and if a 125KHz passive RFID tag is inside the frequency field, it is powered. The tag, on the other hand, will be made up of a CMOS IC, which will ensure that the tags are constantly powered.”

Raspberry Pi NFC reader

“Once the tags receive the information that they are in the same frequency as the reader, they will use it and communicate it as storable data in a programmed memory. The reader will be able to quickly identify it this way. RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) is a wireless technology that uses radio waves to determine whether or not an RFID tag is present.”

If the ReadPi crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the ReadPi Raspberry Pi NFC reader project observe the promotional video below.

“Consider a bar code reader to help you comprehend. To make it function, you must optically scan the bar in front of a scanner, much like they do in supermarkets. However, with RFID, you are not needed to monitor anything as long as it is within the radio wavelength that the RFID is sending. The RFID system includes a tag and a reader, which is where the ReadPi comes in. It instantly scans and reads ID tags that are within a certain radiofrequency range. To receive signals, the RFID reader contains a fixed transceiver and antennas. So, if an ID falls within a certain range, the reader will detect it and transmit the data to the microcontroller or PC.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the Raspberry Pi NFC reader, jump over to the official ReadPi crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





