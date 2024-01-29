New Volkswagen Golf R teased in new photos

The new Golf and Golf GTI were unveiled last week and now we have details on the new Volkswagen Golf R. VW has released some pictures of a camouflaged version of the new Golf R, the car was taking part in the Ice Race in Zell am See (Austria).
Hans-Joachim Stuck says: “The Ice Race is a real spectacle. Other drivers would be putting on snow chains in these conditions, but for us racing drivers, this is when the fun really starts.” Stuck is a two-time Le Mans winner, former Formula 1 and sports car driver and German touring car champion. “At the Ice Race, you meet true motorsport fans and also many people who otherwise have little contact with motorsport – but go home with a lot of enthusiasm for it,” says Stuck.
Johan Kristoffersson says: “I love driving a powerful all-wheel drive car on ice and snow – especially if it’s an R model.” The Swede won five of his six World Rallycross Championship titles with Volkswagen. He reveals: “It was great fun to sit in the brand-new Golf for the first time. I can only say that even though the Golf R has not yet been revealed, there is a true sports car under the camouflage that fans of the R brand can already look forward to.”
You can find out more details on the new Volkswagen Golf R over at the Volkswagen website at the link below, we are looking forward to seeing the final version of the car and also finding out more details about its performance. The new VW Golf R will be made official in the middle of 2024.
Source Volkswagen
