New Volkswagen Golf R teased in new photos

The new Golf and Golf GTI were unveiled last week and now we have details on the new Volkswagen Golf R. VW has released some pictures of a camouflaged version of the new Golf R, the car was taking part in the Ice Race in Zell am See (Austria).

You can find out more details on the new Volkswagen Golf R over at the Volkswagen website at the link below, we are looking forward to seeing the final version of the car and also finding out more details about its performance. The new VW Golf R will be made official in the middle of 2024.

Source Volkswagen



