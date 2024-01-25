New Volkswagen Golf GTI launched

Yesterday we heard about the new Volkswagen Golf and now we have details about the performance version of the new Golf, the Volkswagen Golf GTI, and the car comes with more power than the previous model.

The car comes with updated styling and the latest technology and like the standard models in features integration of OpenAI ChatGPT, it also features a light-up VW logo on the front of the car.

The new plug-in hybrid drives in the Golf offer increased power and an electric range of about 100 km, and are additionally equipped with a DC quick-charging function. The highly efficient 48 V mild hybrid drives are particularly appealing for drivers who haveno charging wall box at home. A total of nine different options – mild hybrid (eTSI), plug-in hybrid (eHybrid and GTE), turbocharged petrol (TSI) and turbocharged diesel (TDI) – will be available for the product line in the launch phase. The Golf GTI has become even sportier with added power compared to its predecessor. Further Golf derivatives will be introduced successively throughout 2024.

You can find out more information about the new 2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI over at the Volkswagen website at the link below, as uyet there are no details on pricing, it will be available later this year.

Source Volkswagen



