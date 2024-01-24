This is the New Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen is celebrating 50 years of the Golf this year and what better way to celebrate than with the launch of their new Volkswagen Golf, the car has had a design update and it comes with the latest technology including Generative AI with ChatGPT. The model pictured is the GTE, there is also new GTI and other new models in the range.

The design updates on the new Golf include a sharper design on the front, cool 3D lights at the back, and hey, check this out – the Volkswagen badge on the front lights up for the first time.

Revamped front and rear and new light design. The new Golf and new Golf Variant can be recognised by their new front end. Visually defining features include the Volkswagen logo, which is illuminated for the first time on the Golf, and the newly designed LED headlights. The top-of-the-range IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights incorporate a new high-performance main beam with a range of up to 500 m. The IQ.LIGHT 3D LED tail light clusters in both body versions have also received a new design.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars: “The Golf has been at the heart of the Volkswagen brand for half a century now, offering affordable mobility for all at the highest technical level. This is precisely what we are now building on with the new evolutionary stage – with even higher efficiency, comfort and quality and a new operating concept. The Golf does not get any better than this.”

You can find out more details about the new Volkswagen Golf over at the Volkswagen website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing for the various models in the range.

Source Volkswagen



