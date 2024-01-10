Volkswagen is Integrating ChatGPT into is cars

Volkswagen has announced that it will be integrating ChatGPT into its vehicles and the AI language model will be available in some of the VW models with the latest generation infotainment system.

The models will include the VW ID.7, ID.4, iD.5, ID.3, the Volkswagen Tiguan, Passat and the new Golf, you can see more details below on what Volkswagen has planned for ChatGPT.

Nothing changes for the person behind the wheel. There is no need to create a new account, install a new app or activate ChatGPT: The voice assistant is activated by saying “Hello IDA” or pressing the button on the steering wheel. IDA automatically prioritises whether a vehicle function should be executed, a destination searched or the temperature adjusted. If the request cannot be answered by the Volkswagen system, it is forwarded anonymously to AI and the familiar Volkswagen voice responds.

ChatGPT does not gain access to any vehicle data; questions and answers are deleted immediately to ensure the highest possible level of data protection. This is facilitated by Cerence Chat Pro, which leverages a multitude of sources, including ChatGPT, to enable IDA to provide accurate and relevant responses to nearly every query imaginable. The feature also prioritises security and seamless integration with IDA’s myriad capabilities, delivering ease of use for drivers.

You can find out more information about Volkswagen and ChatGPT over at the Volskwagen website at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out more details about what role AI will play in future vehicles.

Source Volkswagen





