You can now buy a Volkswagen T-Cross in “Rubber Ducky Yellow”

Volkswagen has announced a new color option for the Volkswagen T-Cross, you can now buy the car in ‘Rubber Ducky Yellow”, this is the new name for the cars Yellow paint that was chosen by the public.

The T-Cross, which was launched in the UK at the beginning of the year, features a sophisticated redesign, upgraded standard equipment, advanced technological enhancements, and an interior reimagined with updated finishes and more.

Three new, fresh colours were also added to the model range: Clear blue metallic, Kings red metallic and a crisp, sporty yellow. Volkswagen UK decided to let its many social media followers choose their favourite name for the new yellow paint – and the bath-time-inspired Rubber Ducky floated to the top with 46 per cent of the votes.

“Some might say putting a paint name to public vote is a quackers idea,” said Oliver Lowe, T-Cross Product Manager at Volkswagen UK. “But we were confident people wouldn’t get in a flap while trying to decide on a new name, and we think Rubber Ducky yellow was a really eggs-cellent choice.”

You can find out more information about the Volkswagen T-Cross in “Rubber Ducky Yellow” over at the Volkswagen website at the link below, prices for the start start at £23,9905 on the road.

Source Volkswagen



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy