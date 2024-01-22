You can now buy a Volkswagen T-Cross in “Rubber Ducky Yellow”

Volkswagen has announced a new color option for the Volkswagen T-Cross, you can now buy the car in ‘Rubber Ducky Yellow”, this is the new name for the cars Yellow paint that was chosen by the public.

The T-Cross, which was launched in the UK at the beginning of the year, features a sophisticated redesign, upgraded standard equipment, advanced technological enhancements, and an interior reimagined with updated finishes and more.

Three new, fresh colours were also added to the model range: Clear blue metallic, Kings red metallic and a crisp, sporty yellow. Volkswagen UK decided to let its many social media followers choose their favourite name for the new yellow paint – and the bath-time-inspired Rubber Ducky floated to the top with 46 per cent of the votes.

“Some might say putting a paint name to public vote is a quackers idea,” said Oliver Lowe, T-Cross Product Manager at Volkswagen UK. “But we were confident people wouldn’t get in a flap while trying to decide on a new name, and we think Rubber Ducky yellow was a really eggs-cellent choice.”

You can find out more information about the Volkswagen T-Cross in “Rubber Ducky Yellow” over at the Volkswagen website at the link below, prices for the start start at £23,9905 on the road.

Source Volkswagen



