New Samsung Webcam Monitor launched

Samsung has announced the launch of its new Webcam Monitor, the device is the S40VA and it comes with a 24 inch display.

The new Webcam Monitor comes with a built in web camera, speakers and a microphone, the camera is a 2.0 megapixel FHD camera.

Samsung’s Webcam Monitor S4 has a Full HD (1920×1080) resolution, and a 178-degree horizontal and vertical wide viewing angle, which delivers color vividness and clarity across every inch of the screen and provides optimal viewing from any angle. The built-in webcam and speakers save port space, enhancing the convenient connectivity benefits of the S4. With the monitor working as a USB hub, a USB-connected laptop can allow additional devices to be connected simultaneously, removing any concerns about port shortage.

Samsung’s Webcam Monitor S4 is designed with comfort in mind. The ergonomic stand offers maximum productivity and comfort through its design and Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) compatibility. The monitor’s Height Adjustable Stand (HAS), tilt, swivel, and pivot functionality allow users to customize the monitor position to work best for them.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Webcam Monitor over at Samsung at the link below, the device is now available in the US, Europe, South Korea and South East Asia.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals