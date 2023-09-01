New Samsung SmartThings technologies unveiled at IFA 2023

At the IFA 2023 press conference, Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest innovations for the connected home, demonstrating its commitment to enhancing the user experience. The company’s vision for SmartThings is to empower consumers across Europe to focus on topics that matter to them, such as energy conservation, heightened security, and seamless access to entertainment.

The SmartThings ecosystem, currently utilized by a staggering 285 million people, offers users the ability to adapt and personalize their homes. This is achieved by controlling multiple appliances and devices via a single, user-friendly app. This innovation is a testament to Samsung’s dedication to creating a more connected and convenient world.

In an effort to understand the evolving needs for technology in the home, the Samsung SmartThings team conducted extensive consumer research across Europe. The findings from this research have been instrumental in shaping the development of the SmartThings app, which allows users to control their homes from anywhere, thereby enhancing their at-home experience.

One of the standout announcements at the press conference was the introduction of Samsung Food, a comprehensive app for recipe searching, saving and sharing, meal planning, cooking, and grocery shopping. By the end of the year, Samsung Food will offer personalized recipes that reflect users’ dietary requirements and will integrate with Samsung Health to support users in achieving their health goals.

In 2024, Samsung Food plans to incorporate Vision AI technology to check nutritional information, recognize ingredients, and recommend recipes based on photos of meals. This innovative feature is set to revolutionize the way users plan and prepare their meals.

Samsung, the leading TV brand for 17 consecutive years, announced the completion of its super screen line up with the launch of the 98” Neo QLED 8K and 4K Q80C. The company also revealed plans to bring its full range of Micro LED screens to Europe by the end of the year.

In celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary, Samsung announced the launch of Samsung SmartThings The Frame Disney100 Edition. This exclusive product features a unique bezel and a Disney-themed remote, along with 100 pieces of iconic art. The global launch of The Freestyle 2nd Gen, a versatile, portable projector that delivers a big screen experience, was also announced. This product is set to redefine the way users consume media.

In a strategic partnership with Xbox and Bethesda Softworks, Samsung’s Gaming Hub will now include Starfield, a next-generation role-playing game. This game will be playable with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, eliminating the need for a console.

