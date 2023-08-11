Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 officially launches

In a significant stride forward in the world of technology, Samsung Electronics has proudly announced the global launch of its latest innovative devices – the Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Watch 6 series, and Galaxy Tab S9 series. These cutting-edge devices are set to redefine the user experience, offering a blend of style, functionality, and advanced technology.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5, the fifth generation of Samsung’s foldable devices, are already making waves in the tech world. These devices are equipped with a new Flex Hinge, a feature that has been met with strong pre-order numbers globally. The devices are available in a plethora of colors and accessories, with exclusive colors being offered at Samsung.com, adding a touch of personalization to the advanced technology.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5

“Early users’ response to the new Galaxy devices has been demonstrated by pre-order momentum,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “With the Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Fold5, Watch6 series and Tab S9 series, our goal is to provide the latest and greatest in each category and providing our consumers with novel and engaging experiences that cater to various lifestyles. It is thrilling to see our vision resonating with consumers around the world.”

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic are not just timepieces, but comprehensive wellness companions. They offer in-depth sleep analysis, personalized fitness insights, and a range of wellness features. Available in two sizes and colors – Black and Silver, these watches have been well-received worldwide, marking a new era in wearable technology.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series, available in three models, is set to revolutionize the tablet experience says Samsung. With Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, an IP68 rating, and the in-box S Pen, these tablets offer a unique blend of design and functionality. They are available in two colors and three sizes, catering to a variety of user preferences.

The new devices will be available in selected markets, including Europe, North America, China, and Korea, starting from August 11. Samsung has plans for more launches soon, promising to keep the momentum of innovation going.

For more information on these new devices launch globally by Samsung this week jump over to the official website.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals