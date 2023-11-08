New Peugeot E-Rifter EV unveiled

Peugeot has unveiled its latest electric vehicle, the Peugeot E-Rifter which is a new seven-seat people carrier and the car has had a range of upgrades including an updated design, new features, and more.

The Peugeot E-Rifter gets a new front end with an updated grille and more, the car comes with a range of 320 km on a single charger and it also get updates inside as well as outside.

PEUGEOT’s goal is to be the leading brand in the electric market by 2025. The PEUGEOT E-RIFTER is part of the broadest electric range of any European manufacturer, with 9 electric passenger cars and 3 electric light commercial vehicles.

As part of this strategy, the new E-RIFTER goes from strength to strength in terms of electrification, with an electric range that now reaches 320km, while optimising the qualities that have made this multipurpose leisure vehicle such a success: a comfortable, spacious and modular passenger compartment, a high level of technological equipment, remarkable driving pleasure and an attractive outdoor look.

The car can charge from 0 to 80% in a 100kW public charger, you can find out more information about the new Peugeot E-Rifter over at the Peugeort website at the link below as yet there are no details on pricing.

