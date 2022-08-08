New OnePlus 10T smartphone launched in India

The OnePlus 10T smartphone was made official last week and now the handset has gone on sale in India and there are a number of different versions available.

The handset starts at INR 49,999 which is about $630 at the current exchange rate, this is for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB model, there is also a 12GB of RAM and 256GB model that retails for INR 54,99, this is about $690.

The evolution of speed is here and it’s time for you to be a part of it. The all new #OnePlus10T 5G comes equipped with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 150W SuperVOOC Fast charging to take your smartphone experience to a whole new level! — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) August 6, 2022

As a reminder, the new OnePlus 10T smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor and it also features an Adreno 730 GPU.

The device has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that features a 20:1.9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The new OnePlus 10T features a 4800 mAh battery and features 150W SUPERVOOC charging, and it comes with a range of high-end cameras.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for snapping selfies and for video calls.

On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. The handset is now available to buy.

Source GSM Arena

