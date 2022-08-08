Geeky Gadgets

New OnePlus 10T smartphone launched in India

OnePlus 10T

The OnePlus 10T smartphone was made official last week and now the handset has gone on sale in India and there are a number of different versions available.

The handset starts at INR 49,999 which is about $630 at the current exchange rate, this is for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB model, there is also a 12GB of RAM and 256GB model that retails for INR 54,99, this is about $690.

As a reminder, the new OnePlus 10T smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor and it also features an Adreno 730 GPU.

The device has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that features a 20:1.9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The new OnePlus 10T features a 4800 mAh battery and features 150W SUPERVOOC charging, and it comes with a range of high-end cameras.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for snapping selfies and for video calls.

On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. The handset is now available to buy.

