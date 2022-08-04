OnePlus 10T smartphone gets official

The new OnePlus 10T smartphone was made official yesterday and we have all the details on the latest Android device from OnePlus.

The handset comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that features a 20:1.9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels, it also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Processing on the new OnePlus 10T smartphone is provided by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor and it also comes with an Adreno 730 GPU.

The handset comes with two RAM options, 8GB or 16GB, and two storage options, 128GB and 256GB, it does not come with a microSD card slot.

The new OnePlus smartphone with a 4800 mAh battery and features 150W SUPERVOOC charging, it also comes with a range of high-end cameras.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for snapping selfies and for video calls. On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel camera.

The new OnePlus 10T smartphone is now available to order, the handset comes in two colors, Moonstone Black and Jade Green. The 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model costs £629 and the 16GB of RAM and 256GB model cost £729, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source OnePlus

